J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) vs. Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Head-To-Head Survey

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares J.W. Mays and Gyrodyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays -0.09% 0.31% 0.18% Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for J.W. Mays and Gyrodyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of J.W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of J.W. Mays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J.W. Mays and Gyrodyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays $22.60 million 4.01 -$710,000.00 ($0.01) -4,500.00 Gyrodyne $4.86 million 2.62 N/A N/A N/A

Gyrodyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.W. Mays.

Volatility & Risk

J.W. Mays has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J.W. Mays beats Gyrodyne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

