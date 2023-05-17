Financial Review: Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) versus Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aenza S.A.A. and Southland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southland has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.2% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A Southland N/A -21.74% 0.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Southland’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aenza S.A.A. $4.32 billion 0.03 -$117.50 million N/A N/A Southland $1.16 billion 0.31 $1.93 million N/A N/A

Southland has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Summary

Southland beats Aenza S.A.A. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aenza S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation. The Engineering and Construction segment includes activities such as engineering, civil works, electro-mechanic construction, building construction, and contract mining. The Infrastructure segment provides operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes targeted to low and middle income population sectors. The Technical Services segment offers information technology services, and electricity networks services. The Parent Company Operation segment corresponds to the services which the holding company provides, management, logistics, and accounting services. The company was founded by Alejandro Graña Garland, Carlos Montero Bernales, and Carlos Graña Elizalde on June 22, 1933 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Southland

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.