Reviewing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $58.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $25.93, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 102.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $563.84 million 12.08 $359.13 million $2.86 18.01 Essential Properties Realty Trust $300.07 million 12.16 $134.13 million $1.07 22.92

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 67.19% 15.28% 7.80% Essential Properties Realty Trust 50.10% 6.07% 3.86%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.