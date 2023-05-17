Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.14 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$689.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.9847953 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.75%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.