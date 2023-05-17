monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $174.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

monday.com stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.84. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.89.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

