Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 3.7 %

CPE stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Activity

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.