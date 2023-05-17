Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $101.25

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Post has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

