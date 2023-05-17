Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $47.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDC opened at $44.09 on Friday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

