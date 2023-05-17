Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDRBF. Vertical Research downgraded Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Bombardier Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $42.24 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

