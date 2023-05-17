Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $33.91 on Friday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.