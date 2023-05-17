Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $83,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at $631,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $83,447.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,804. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

