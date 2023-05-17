FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $8.69 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.33.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 95.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

See Also

