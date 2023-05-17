HC Wainwright Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.36.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.32 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

