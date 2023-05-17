Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,537.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 552.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 127,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

