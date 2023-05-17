Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declines By 7.2%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Stories

