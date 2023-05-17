Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Trading Down 17.7 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $47,997.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,711 shares in the company, valued at $536,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $65,854 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also

