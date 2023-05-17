Critical Review: Reborn Coffee (REBN) and Its Peers

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reborn Coffee to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors 1.11% 44.71% 2.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -2.73 Reborn Coffee Competitors $2.05 billion $179.03 million -0.05

Analyst Recommendations

Reborn Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reborn Coffee and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 507 4268 5580 265 2.53

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 571.18%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reborn Coffee competitors beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

