Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.
