RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Trading Down 2.3 %
RDCM opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
