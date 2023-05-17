RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Trading Down 2.3 %

RDCM opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.