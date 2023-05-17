RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 59,759 shares of company stock valued at $247,916 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

