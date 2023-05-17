Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

