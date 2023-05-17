Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.