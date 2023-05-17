Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.95. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. ?The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

