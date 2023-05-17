Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading

