SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

