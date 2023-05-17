Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.59%.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
