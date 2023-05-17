Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the third quarter worth $100,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

