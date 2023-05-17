Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

STRM stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

