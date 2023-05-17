Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
SVVC stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.