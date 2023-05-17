Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Further Reading

