Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
