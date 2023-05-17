TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a P/E ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,402 shares of company stock worth $464,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.