Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
TAIT stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.