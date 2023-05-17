Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Taitron Components worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

