Contrasting Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $108.74 million 1.42 $21.70 million $2.05 7.90 Orrstown Financial Services $127.93 million 1.40 $22.04 million $3.13 5.35

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 14.16% 8.71% 0.74% Orrstown Financial Services 22.87% 15.61% 1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Western Financial and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Western Financial currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.30%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.08%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

