Critical Contrast: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.67, meaning that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.57 million 6.28 -$578.10 million ($7.54) -0.17 Crescent Capital BDC $15.42 million 32.71 $15.54 million $0.21 64.81

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crescent Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 89.92%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.26%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Crescent Capital BDC 13.32% 8.36% 4.00%

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Bakkt on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.