Stantec Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million.

Stantec Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

STN opened at $58.29 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,831,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Stantec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Stantec by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 235,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stantec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

