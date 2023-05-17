Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) versus Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Financial Comparison

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Marchex -21.75% -18.25% -14.37%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $12.23 million 5.64 -$8.40 million N/A N/A Marchex $51.22 million 1.43 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -6.50

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marchex has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunrise New Energy and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Marchex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

