Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.50.
SAUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Straumann in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Straumann Stock Performance
SAUHY stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.03.
Straumann Increases Dividend
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
