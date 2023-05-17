Comparing Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and PC Connection’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) N/A PC Connection $3.06 billion 0.36 $89.22 million $3.09 13.63

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% PC Connection 2.66% 10.86% 7.35%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Boxed and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Connection beats Boxed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

