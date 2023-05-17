boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. boohoo group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

