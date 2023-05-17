CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $9.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

CommScope Trading Down 7.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

