Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$77.78

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Metro Stock Down 1.7 %

MRU stock opened at C$76.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.30 and a 52 week high of C$78.90.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.56 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.3667233 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

