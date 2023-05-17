Contrasting United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) & Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 10.90% 57.68% 14.91% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 3 6 14 1 2.54 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

United Parcel Service currently has a consensus price target of $193.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $98.89 billion 1.45 $11.55 billion $12.36 13.48 Shengfeng Development $370.33 million 0.80 N/A N/A N/A

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Shengfeng Development on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc. is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages. The International Package segment focuses on delivery and shipments in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The Supply Chain Solutions is involved in forwarding, logistics, Coyote, Marken, and UPS Mail Innovations. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Rating)

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.