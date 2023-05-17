Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $15.38

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.44%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152,428.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,018. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

