GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of -0.31.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 127.3% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.