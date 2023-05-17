Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$125.43 Average PT from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

TSE TIH opened at C$107.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$115.19.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.3148893 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

