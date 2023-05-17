International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.82 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.