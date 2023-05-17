International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.82 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

