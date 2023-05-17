Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,201.50

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,201.50 ($27.58).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.67) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.26) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($25.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($23,037.45). In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($25.04) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($23,037.45). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.19), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,244.46). 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Admiral Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,189.50 ($27.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,725.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,138.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,128.86. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,373 ($29.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 52 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,456.69%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

