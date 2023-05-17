AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,848,552 shares of company stock worth $31,432,596. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AvidXchange by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.38.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

