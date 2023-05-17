Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.94.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

