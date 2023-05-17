Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 778.89

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.89 ($9.76).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 630 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.71) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.55) on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 680.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,820.22%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.93), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($419,518.11). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

