Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $59.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERIC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

