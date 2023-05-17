HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,887,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

